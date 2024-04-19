Hana's House
Appetizers
- Hummus$6.00
Dip made from a blend of garbanzo beans and tahini. Served with pita
- Baba Ghanouj$6.00
Dip made from roasted eggplant blended with tahini. Served with pita
- Dolmas$6.00
Handmade rice stuffed grape leaves
- Yogurt Cucumber$6.00
Fresh minced cucumber blended with yogurt & fresh mint
- Labneh with Garlic$6.00
Creamy garlic mixed with thick yogurt and mint
- Cheese Pies$9.00
Homemade mini pies, stuffed with akawi cheese and black seeds
- Spinach Pies$9.00
Homemade mini pies, stuffed with spinach, onions, and sumac
- Meat Pies$9.00
Homemade mini pies, stuffed with seasoned ground beef
- Falafel$8.00
Garbanzo croquettes, grounded with fresh vegetables, served with pickles and tahini sauce
- Kibbeh$12.00
Beef croquette stuffed with ground beef, onions, and pine nuts
- Hummus with Beef Shawarma$14.00
Thinly sliced beef shawarma over hummus. Served with pita
- Hummus Chicken Shawarma$14.00
Thinly sliced chicken shawarma over hummus. Served with pita
- Makdoos, Pickles and Olives$12.00
Mini stuffed pickled eggplants, served with tangy olives and pickles
- Hana's Sampler$22.00
Hummus, baba ghanouj, 2 falafel, 2 kibbe, 2 dolmas, and 2 cheese pies
- Chicken Wings$12.00
Soup & Salads
- Lentil Soup$7.00
Puréed lentils, onions, and veggies, cooked to a creamy broth
- Tabbouleh$10.00
Thinly diced parsley tomatoes onions & mint mixed with bulgur, lemon juice, and olive oil
- Fattoush$10.00
Freshly cut romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and mint tossed with pita chips in a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and pomegranate molasses
- Greek$10.00
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with feta cheese, olives & a lemon vinaigrette
Entrees
- Chicken Kebab Entree$20.00
Juicy, marinated, skewered chicken, grilled on an open flame
- Filet Kebab$30.00
Tender marinated skewered filet mignon, grilled on an open flame
- Beef Kebab Entree$24.00
Tender marinated beef kebab, skewered and grilled on an open flame
- Kefta Kebab Entree$20.00
Seasoned ground beef & lamb mixed with chopped parsley & onions, skewered and grilled on an open flame
- Chicken Kefta Kebab Entree$20.00
Seasoned ground chicken, mixed with parsley and onions, skewered and grilled on an open flame
- Lamb Chops$35.00
Juicy, marinated lamb chops, grilled on an open flame
- Beef Shawarma Entree$20.00
Thinly sliced, marinated tender beef, grilled to perfection
- Chicken Shawarma Entree$20.00
Thinly sliced, marinated tender chicken, grilled to perfection
- Gyro Entree$20.00
Thinly sliced gyro (beef and lamb) grilled to perfection
- Shawarma Combo$22.00
Combination of beef and chicken shawarma
- Lamb Shank$30.00
Slowly braised, fall-off-bone tender lamb shank
- Hana's Special Mix$40.00
A sampler of all the goodies, a skewer of chicken kebab, chicken kefta, kefta kebab, and beef kebab
- Salmon$25.00
Pan seared season salmon, served with veggies
